League Two side didn’t make fresh move for Carlisle United new boy, manager says

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has said Wrexham didn’t make another move for striker Luke Armstrong.

Harrogate Town have now sold the attacker to League One side Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee ahead of the January transfer window.

Armstrong, 27, was set to link up with Wrexham on 1st September before the transfer deadline but a deal collapsed.

Weaver has revealed that the Welsh outfit didn’t make a second swoop for him, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser: “We’ve not heard from Wrexham recently, since the end of the last transfer window, in fact. But clubs’ priorities change from window to window in terms of the positions they need to recruit for and a centre-forward might not have been as high up on their list.”

No second Wrexham swoop for Carlisle United new boy

MK Dons were also said to be keen on Armstrong earlier this year, as per the MK Citizen, but it is now Carlisle who have won the race for his signature.

Wrexham ended up signing Steven Fletcher on a free transfer to add more competition and depth to their attacking department back in September. They have the chance to add more signings to their ranks next month.

In the meantime, Armstrong will be eager to show what he can do in the third tier. He joined Harrogate back in 2021 and scored 31 goals in 116 games in all competitions, 16 of which came last term.

He has been on the books at Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Cowdenbeath, Blyth Spartans, Salford City and Hartlepool United in the past.

His new club Carlisle are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Cheltenham Town. Paul Simpson’s side are 21st in the table and are three points from safety.

They drew 2-2 at home to Northampton Town last time out.