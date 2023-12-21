League Two ace targeted: Every player linked with Swansea City ahead of the January transfer window

Swansea City are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Michael Duff.

Swansea City have a big decision to make on who to bring in next and need to ensure that they get this managerial appointment right as they look to climb up the Championship table.

The Swans will get the opportunity to add more players into their squad when the January transfer window opens up.

Here is a look at every player who has been linked with a move to the Swansea.com Stadium…

Will Evans

TEAMtalk claim Swansea are interested in landing the Newport County starlet this winter along with fellow second tier outfit Huddersfield Town. The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions for the Exiles this season and they could face a battle to keep him next month.

Evans, who is a product of the Shrewsbury Town academy, played for Cardiff Metropolitan University and Bala Town before joining his current club last year and hasn’t looked back since.

Marc Leonard

According to Football Insider, the Swans are keen on signing the 21-year-old from Brighton and Hove Albion. However, they face competition from rivals Cardiff City.

Leonard is currently out on loan at League One side Northampton Town to get some experience. He spent the last campaign with the Cobblers too and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Jon Brady before returning to Sixfields for a second stint.

Ben Krauhaus

Swansea are one of many clubs who have been linked with Bromley winger Ben Krahaus, as per TEAMtalk. Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff have also been credited with an interest in the National League ace.

Jordan Thomas

Bath City attacker Jordan Thomas is also said to be on the Swans’ radar. Football Insider claim they are admirers of the non-league man.