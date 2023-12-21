League One ace on radar: Every player linked with Stoke City ahead of the January transfer window

Stoke City have turned to Steven Schumacher as their new manager after sacking Alex Neil.

Stoke City have managed to lure the Liverpulian away from fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Their boss has the chance to put his own stamp on his new squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with the Potters already this winter…

Kwame Poku

Stoke are believed to be interested in landing the Peterborough United ace next month, as per TEAMtalk. However, they aren’t the only club in the frame with West Brom, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Bristol City also mentioned as potential suitors with it looking like the Posh will face a real battle to retain his services down the line.

Dylan Sloan

The Potters have been keeping tabs on Larne midfielder Dylan Sloane according to a report by Football Insider. The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future and is also apparently on the radar of fellow second tier club Leicester City and Premier League outfit Everton.

Liam Cullen

The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has reported on X that Swansea City striker is on Stoke’s transfer wish list along with Hull City and Bristol City. He has scored two goals in 20 games for the Swans so far in this campaign but could be seen as someone to add more competition and depth up top.

Noah Allen

Inter Miami’s defender has been looked at by the Potters and Burnley according to journalist Paul Tenorio on X. The 19-year-old, who is a USA youth international, broke into the first-team at Miami in their past campaign and played 19 games. He is currently teammates with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.