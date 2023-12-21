‘It’s up to the crowd’ – Sunderland vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers make their Sunderland vs Coventry City predictions ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

The Black Cats are set to get the Michael Beale era underway as the former Rangers boss prepares to take charge of his first match in the north east. Sunderland sit 7th in the second tier and are within touching distance of a top six spot.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City are in the bottom half of the Championship, but they are only nine points outside the play-offs and a win this weekend would see them really start to look up at the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This game is always a good one for the neutral. Sunderland have lacked consistency this season and that needs addressing if they want to make it back-to-back top six finishes. Beale will be looking to put his own stamp on things now and following supporter backlash surrounding his appointment, it seems crucial he gets off to a winning start.

“The Sky Blues are a side that typically has Sunderland’s number. They are unbeaten in their last six outings against Sunderland and haven’t lost against them since 2007.

“Despite league positions this one will be a close game. I can see the visitors causing Sunderland a host of problems, but I do think the points will be shared.”

Sunderland vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“The home crowd will have an influential role to play in this game. Sunderland fans haven’t exactly reacted well to Beale’s appointment but everyone knows that the Stadium of Light atmosphere can really will the team on, so they’ll have to get behind the new boss and his team despite their disappointment regarding his arrival.

“Coventry will present a tough challenge amid their improved form but on the road, they still struggle somewhat.

“It’s up to the crowd to get behind Beale and co but if they do, I’ll back the new boss to get off to a winning start.”

Sunderland vs Coventry City prediction: 2-1