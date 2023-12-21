‘I am aware’ – Ryan Lowe addresses Preston North End links to Manchester United man

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has spoken out about the rumoured loan interest in Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore, in an interview with The Lancashire Post.

Preston North End have started the Championship season strongly, sitting in 8th position and just four points off a place in the top six almost at the half-way point. They will now be eyeing some cut price deals in January to strengthen their chances of closing the gap.

They are a side that have utilised the loan market efficiently over recent seasons and will be hoping to do the same again. One player they have been linked with a move for is Manchester United youngster Gore, as previously reported by The Manchester Evening Post.

Addressing the rumours in an interview with The Lancashire Post, Lilywhites manager Lowe poured cold water on the links to the 19-year-old.

“Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him,” he confirmed.

“But there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment.”

A realistic target

Gore could be a huge catch for Preston North End should they get a deal over the line. He could provide additional options in midfield and is highly regarded at Old Trafford, and so realising some of this potential at Deepdale would benefit the Lilywhites massively.

He could be a difference maker and provide an added impetus for Lowe’s team. Gore could be what they need in order to close the gap on those above them and secure a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

But as Lowe states, they have too many players and so perhaps a priority for Preston North End will be to send some of their current crop out on loan deals of their own, or even to sell players permanently. Should this happen, a deal for Gore may then proceed.