Hull City boss Rosenior shares how long Vinagre could be out injured for

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Ruben Vinagre faces ‘five weeks’ on the sidelines.

Hull City swooped to sign the left-back from Sporting Lisbon on loan in the last transfer window.

Vinagre, 24, has picked up another hamstring injury and won’t be seen now until the end of January at least.

Rosenior has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by HullLive: “You’re looking at probably five weeks with Ruben. So it’s a real gutter for him, you know, it’s a recurrence of a hamstring injury. So, yeah, I’m devastated for him because he showed real bright signs against Middlesbrough. But again, we just have to make do and mend.”

Hull City injury blow

Vinagre’s time at Hull has been frustrating so far due to his injury problems. He came off the bench against Middlesbrough recently and played well to help his side turn the game around and win 2-1.

The Tigers have other options to pick from in his position over the festive period such as Lewie Coyle, Jacob Greaves and James Furlong.

Hull landed Vinagre over the summer to replace Callum Elder and he has since made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, 10 of which have come in the league.

The former Portugal youth international was on the books at Wolves from 2017 to 2022. Prior to his switch to England, he had spells at Sporting Lisbon and AS Monaco.

Vinagre has played 69 games for the Midlands club altogether to date and has chipped in with three goals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

He was shipped out to Olympiacos and Famalicao before he returned to Sporting Lisbon in 2022. He then spent time at Everton in the last campaign.

Hull are 6th in the table and are back in action tomorrow night away at Bristol City. They are three points above 7th position Sunderland.