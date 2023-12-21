Former Carlisle United and Port Vale midfielder announces retirement ahead of Brentford switch

Former Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley and Port Vale man Luke Joyce is retiring from the game, he has announced on social media.

The midfielder is officially calling time on his playing career at the age of 36 in January.

Joyce, who is from Bolton, has made over 700 appearances to date but will be hanging up his boots this winter.

He has announced on X that a new ‘exciting chapter’ awaits for him at Brentford in the Premier League. He holds a UEFA B coaching license.

Wow what a journey 🥹⚽️

Lived my dream for the last 20 years & given absolutely everything!

Had the honor to play for some amazing football clubs, meet some fantastic people and make life long memories.

4 games left before my new exciting chapter with @BrentfordFC

💙 https://t.co/HqcqKSW21P — Luke Joyce (@LukeJoycey4) December 20, 2023

Ex-Carlisle United and Port Vale man to retire

Joyce started his career as a youngster with spells at local side Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic before linking up with Carlisle United for his first spell in Cumbria in 2006. He was loaned out to Barrow and Northwich Victoria to get some experience under his belt.

Accrington Stanley swooped to sign him three years later and he became a key player for the Lancashire outfit in the middle of the park, playing 276 matches for them in all competitions and chipping in with 10 goals.

Joyce then returned to Carlisle for a second stint and spent three campaigns at Brunton Park again before a move to Port Vale came about in 2018.

The tough-tackling midfielder then played 131 games for the Valiants whilst they were still in the fourth tier.

He then dropped into non-league and played for AFC Fylde for a season prior to his switch to ambitious Northern Premier League outfit Radcliffe, who currently sit top of the league and are eyeing promotion to the National League North under former Salford City managerial duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.

However, Joyce is cutting ties with the Boro to embark on a new challenge at Brentford.