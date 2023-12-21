‘Far too frail’ – Tranmere Rovers v Swindon Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers make their Tranmere Rovers v Swindon Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash this Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers have struggled this season. They currently sit 21st in League Two and just six points outside the relegation zone. They were on a six-game unbeaten run before losing last time out to Walsall who sit just a handful of points above them.

Swindon Town are mid-table. They’ve suffered two quite convincing defeats back-to-back now to Barrow and AFC Wimbledon and they need to pick themselves back up here to avoid dropping down the table.

Here, a handful of our writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Tranmere Rovers need to look back at that recent unbeaten run. They have to have confidence they can do it again and for me the mentality that their squad are in will likely dictate this one.

“Swindon Town have the quality to be beating their hosts and following two comfortable losses in a row, a win here would do them the world of good heading into Christmas.

“However, I can actually see this one being a close affair. I think the first goal is crucial here and I can see this one being quite even.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Swindon Town prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I reckon Tranmere will take the win here. Swindon Town might be further up the table and close to the play-off fight but the hosts have a positive atmosphere around them again, and big credit goes to Nigel Adkins for that.

“Swindon meanwhile are far too frail at the back. Their prolific attack hasn’t been enough to carry them to success but there’s still plenty of time for them to strengthen in key areas and push for the top seven this season.

“That said though, I do feel the hosts will claim a good win in this one. I’ll say 2-1.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Swindon Town prediction: 2-1