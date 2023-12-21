‘Expected to dominate’ – Wrexham vs Newport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers make their Wrexham v Newport County predictions ahead of the League Two clash this Saturday.

Wrexham come into this one just inside the automatic promotion spots in League Two. Phil Parkinson’s side are enjoying a solid campaign back in the Football League and they will be hoping to maintain their good first half of the season and earn promotion into the third tier.

Newport County meanwhile sit 17th. They only managed a point last time out against Grimsby Town and their form isn’t as good as their hosts this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wrexham are undoubtedly the favourites coming into this one. Parkinson’s side will be expected to dominate and take home all three points, but it is never that simple at this level.

“The visitors will need to be well drilled on the transitions in this game and if they can manage it well openings may arise. However, their main issue will likely be keeping Wrexham’s frontline quiet for 90 minutes.

“Although Newport County are in no grave danger this season I can’t see them being able to challenge Wrexham. I can see this one being a routine win for the hosts.”

Wrexham vs Newport County prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“It’s a rare all-Wales clash at the Racecourse this weekend, and it’s a game Wrexham should be taking all three points from. Newport have claimed some decent results in recent weeks and they’ll certainly up for this clash with Parkinson’s side though.

“It might not be plain sailing for the hosts but ultimately, they should have far too much firepower for the visitors.

“I’ll back Newport to get a goal, perhaps early on to stay in the game for a while. In the end though, I feel Wrexham’s promotion-standard attack will shine through and get them the three points.”

Wrexham vs Newport County prediction: 3-1