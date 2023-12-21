‘Everyone can chill’ – Key Peterborough United figure urges calm over player contract situations

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted new contracts is on his ‘to-do list’ heading into the New Year.

Peterborough United are well-regarded for their knack of developing young talents and selling them on for good fees. It’s an effective way to run a League One club, though it can lead to some uncertainty heading into transfer windows.

As always, Posh have talented prospects who could draw interest from elsewhere, especially if their contract situations are up in the air. However, chairman and co-owner MacAnthony has urged calm over the matter ahead of 2024.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United chief issued a brief yet reassuring message over player contracts. He said:

“Everyone can chill because doing new contracts for many of our young talents is on my to do list.”

There are expected to be departures from London Road this winter, with the headline names being Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards. Striker Clarke-Harris saw a late move to Bristol Rovers fall through in the summer while heavy interest in England youth international Edwards failed to materialise into a transfer as no one met his asking price.

2024 at London Road

Next year could be another big one for Peterborough United. Expectations were somewhat lower at the start of this season after a bit of a makeover in the summer but Darren Ferguson and co have delivered in recent months, helping Posh to 2nd place in the League One table.

The promotion spots feel up for grabs in the third-tier this season. Some of the previous big fish in the league moved up last year and because of that, the battle for the top six has opened up. Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers looked to have emerged as the leading contenders for automatic promotion, but the U’s and the Trotters have seen form dip, opening the door for Posh to sneak into the top two.

Securing the futures of key assets will be key in their push for a Championship return. However, it’s been made clear before that MacAnthony and co will not be bullied into cashing in on their star players when higher-league interest comes in.

An active approach on contracts will emphasise that, and it seems it’s one of Posh’s priorities ahead of 2024.