‘Doesn’t look good’ – Sheffield Wednesday loan man set for extended spell out

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has confirmed John Buckley is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after surgery on a shoulder injury.

Sheffield Wednesday added midfielder Buckley to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in on loan from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers. It’s not been the easiest loan for the 24-year-old, starting only five league games, the majority of which were in unnatural roles on the wing under former boss Xisco Munoz.

He’s played 13 times for the Owls overall with his most recent outing coming off the bench against QPR last weekend. However, his appearance lasted only 15 minutes before being forced off with an injury.

Now, Rohl has shared an update on Buckley, and it doesn’t make for great reading.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss confirmed that the Blackburn Rovers loanee has undergone an operation on his shoulder. As a result, he is facing ‘some weeks’ on the sidelines. He said:

“John will be out for the next weeks, that’s for sure. He had an operation today [Thursday], and it doesn’t look good. I called him yesterday in the evening and wished him well, and now we’ll do everything for him to have a quick recovery.

“When I saw the foul I saw immediately his shoulder – I had the same issue when I was younger. It didn’t look well and I was scared about it, and now we know what it is. But I believe we’ll do everything that we can for him to be back as soon as possible.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Time will tell

As highlighted before, Buckley’s Hillsborough spell hasn’t been the easiest. It has seen the question of a winter return to parent club Blackburn raised, but Rohl refused to be drawn on the matter when quizzed.

The injury certainly adds uncertainty to his situation at Sheffield Wednesday. For now though, the hope will be that he can recover as quickly and as smoothly and swiftly as possible as he looks to breathe life back into his campaign.

Buckley, naturally a central midfielder, has proven himself as a solid player at this level. He’s played 130 times for Blackburn Rovers, chipping in with nine goals and 12 assists in the process.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the table and will be looking for a fourth win in five games against Cardiff City on Saturday.