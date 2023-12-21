Crucial Plymouth Argyle player facing extended spell out as Dewsnip confirms new injury blow

Plymouth Argyle will be without goalkeeper Michael Cooper for around 10 weeks after straining his MCL, Neil Dewsnip has said.

Plymouth Argyle were recently dealt the blow of losing manager Steven Schumacher to Championship rivals Stoke City. It came amid a new concern regarding goalkeeper Cooper too, who has missed the games against QPR and Rotherham United.

Worries over his absence were quickly raised given that he only returned from an ACL injury in October and now, it has been confirmed that the 24-year-old is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Speaking prior to this weekend’s game against Birmingham City, director of football Dewsnip, who has stepped into a coaching role for the time being, confirmed that Cooper is facing 10 weeks out after straining his MCL. The injury is thankfully not related to the previous knee problem that kept had kept him out for much of this year.

🗣️ Neil Dewsnip has given an update on the fitness of Michael Cooper ahead of our @SkyBetChamp game with Birmingham City#pafc pic.twitter.com/mr44yZ9vIa — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) December 21, 2023

In his absence

Thankfully for Plymouth Argyle, they do have an ample replacement onboard for the sidelined Cooper. Conor Hazard was signed in the summer and was the no.1 before the academy graduate’s return.

He’ll be looking to do a job for the Pilgrims again after this new blow for their usual go-to man in between the sticks.

Cooper is a vital player at Home Park and has been since emerging from the youth ranks. He cemented himself as one of League One’s standout goalkeepers during the club’s time in the third-tier and will have been hoping to make a similar impact in the second-tier.

Injury kept him out at the start of the season and this new blow casts him to the sidelines again. However, Cooper will remain a key player for Plymouth Argyle when he returns so hopefully he can recover quickly and smoothly.