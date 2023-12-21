‘Could fall short’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Leyton Orient prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Leyton Orient prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers are currently sat in 5th place in the table as they eye promotion to the Championship. The Trotters are four points inside the play-offs and two off the top two.

Ian Evatt’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by Bristol Rovers in their last League One outing. Defender Ricardo Santos was sent off in that one so will be suspended now for their upcoming clash.

Leyton Orient head into this weekend’s match on the back of their 2-1 away win at Cheltenham Town last time out. They are comfortably in mid-table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Bolton will be keen to bounce back from their defeat against Bristol Rovers. It has been a good season so far for the Trotters but they haven’t won in their last three league outings which has seen them drop off the pace a bit.

“They have the quality in their squad to get back to winning ways and I believe they’ll have too much in the end for Leyton Orient.

“The O’s have adapted well to life in League One this term following their promotion from League Two earlier this year but I think they could fall short in the North West on Saturday.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Leyton Orient prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Bolton Wanderers aren’t exactly buzzing with festive cheer at the moment. They’re not in the best form and they’ve slipped to 5th as a result, but the games in hand mean there’s nothing to get too concerned for now.

“Against Leyton Orient, they should be confident of a return to winning ways too. The O’s have done fairly well since their rise from League Two and they’re unbeaten in five on the road, so will present challenges for Evatt and co.

“Don’t be surprised if this ends level, but I’m backing the hosts to get back on track with a decent win in this one.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Leyton Orient prediction: 2-0