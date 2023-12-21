‘Clinging on’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers make their Blackburn Rovers v Watford predictions ahead of the Championship clash this Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers come into this one off the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Southampton. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side did go down to ten men at 1-0 down, but the performance will still need improving if they want to leapfrog their opponents here.

Watford are 9th and come into this one following a very good 5-1 win away to Preston North End. Valerien Ismaël side sit level on points with their opponents this weekend with just goal difference separating Watford, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers are one of the sides in the second tier that are capable of beating anyone, and I’d say the same thing about their opponents Watford. Both sides are good enough to mount a top six challenge this season, but with competition so rife this year these are the games that extra importance is added to.

“Watford didn’t have the best year last season following their relegation and once again it seems they are clinging on to hopes of a top six finish at best this time around.

“I can see this being a very tight clash that will likely be decided by a single goal.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Both these sides are in with an outside shout of the play-offs but they’d both see their chances increase massively if they could find consistency. There’s been more of that for Watford in fairness, making positive steps forward under Ismael.

“The Hornets have been strong on the road though, and that could be the difference in this one. Ewood Park can be a tough place to go if Rovers are on their game but given that the hosts have drawn just one Championship game all season, I’m confident the spoils won’t be shared.

“For that reason, I’ll say Watford claim a good away win here.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction: 1-2