Cheltenham Town keen to offload 2022 signing in January

Cheltenham Town are looking to offload James Olayinka on a permanent basis this winter, as detailed in a report by GloucestershireLive.

Cheltenham Town are keen to reduce the size of their squad in the upcoming January transfer window as Darrell Clarke looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Olayinka, 23, has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the League One side this season, six of which have come in the league.

In this latest update regarding his future at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, GloucestershireLive claim he has been made ‘available for transfer’ ahead of next month. In addition, six of the club’s seven loan players are poised to return to their parent teams.

Cheltenham Town exit on the cards

Cutting ties with Olayinka would free up space and funds in Cheltenham’s squad to pave the way for new arrivals to help boost their push for survival in the third tier.

The Robins signed him in September 2022 on a two-year deal meaning his current contract is due to expire at the end of this campaign.

He will become a free agent next June, assuming he isn’t handed an extension in the meantime, and Clarke’s side risk losing him for nothing if they can’t get him off their books in the upcoming window.

Olayinka played 28 times last term under former manager Wade Elliott but he isn’t guaranteed regular football anymore.

The Londoner started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the academy ranks at the Emirates Stadium. He was a regular for the Gunners at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he was shipped out on loan to Northampton Town and Southend United before his switch to Cheltenham.