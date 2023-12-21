Charlton Athletic man wanted: Every player linked with Huddersfield Town ahead of the January transfer window

Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the Championship table and are two points above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town have the chance to bring in some reinforcements to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Darren Moore will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad as he looks to keep the Terriers in the second tier.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to Yorkshire this winter…

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Huddersfield are believed to be interested in luring the Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor up north next month, according to a report by Football Insider. However, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle have also been mentioned as two other potential suitors.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the Addicks but is out of contract at the end of this season. He is due to become a free agent in June 2024 unless he pens a new deal in the meantime.

Will Evans

The 26-year-old has been linked with a switch to the John Smith’s Stadium after catching the eye in League Two with Newport County. TEAMtalk claim the Terriers are keen on snapping him up along with Swansea City.

Evans, who can play up front or on the wing, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Exiles in this campaign and has chipped in with an impressive 14 goals and a single assist.

CJ Hamilton

Huddersfield, QPR and Derby County were said to be eyeing up a potential swoop for the Blackpool ace, as per Football Insider. The Tangerines have since managed to tie him down to a contract extension until the summer of 2026 meaning it will now require a fee to take him away from Bloomfield Road.