Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Millwall set sights on Premier League attacker

Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Millwall are keen on Arsenal youngster Charles Sagoe, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Football League trio are all being linked with a swoop for the Premier League man ahead of the January transfer window.

Sagoe, 19, is reportedly being lined up with a loan exit this winter.

According to TEAMtalk, he has emerged on the radar of Millwall in the Championship, along with Charlton, Barnsley and Reading in League One so doesn’t appear to be short of options.

Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Millwall eye attacker

Sagoe has been on the books at Arsenal since 2015 having previously been at fellow London club Fulham.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks at the Emirates Stadium and has been a key player for the Gunners at various youth levels over recent years.

The teenager was handed his senior debut by Mikel Arteta back in September in an EFL Cup clash against Brentford. However, that is his only first-team appearance for the top flight giants to date.

A temporary exit next month would help him get some experience under his belt in the Football League. He would benefit more from playing regular senior football as opposed to with Arsenal’s development side.

Sagoe has made eight appearances in Premier League 2 so far this term and has chipped in with a single goal and an impressive six assists.

Charlton, Barnsley and Reading may be able to offer him more game time than Millwall in the third tier. The Lions are currently 20th in the Championship table as they look to avoid relegation under Joe Edwards but Sagoe would have more competition for his place up front at The Den.