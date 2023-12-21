Brighton man targeted: Every player linked with Cardiff City ahead of the January transfer window

Cardiff City have the opportunity to bring in some reinforcements to their squad this winter.

Cardiff City are currently 12th in the Championship table and are six points off the play-offs. They were beaten 3-0 away at Hull City last time out and face Sheffield Wednesday away this weekend.

The Bluebirds’ boss Erol Bulut has some big decisions to make ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to the Welsh side…

Marc Leonard

Cardiff are believed to be keen on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion man next month along with rivals Swansea City, as per a report by Football Insider. He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Northampton Town in League One.

Ahmed Hegazy

The Egypt international, who has played for West Brom in the past, has been linked with a switch to the Cardiff City Stadium by TEAMtalk. He plays for Al-Ittihad at the moment but could reportedly head back to the UK, with Middlesbrough, Burnley and Sheffield United also mentioned as potential suitors.

Ben Krauhaus

Bromley’s promising young winger is said to be on the Bluebirds’ radar along with Millwall, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Swansea, as per TEAMtalk. His side are currently 2nd in the National League behind Chesterfield.

Jordan Thomas

The Bath City forward is another non-league star said to be on Bulut’s transfer wishlist. Football Insider report the 23-year-old has caught Cardiff’s attention in the National League South along with Swansea and Bristol City.

Kieffor Moore

Last but not least, AFC Bournemouth striker Moore is a player who the Bluebirds want to snap him to boost their attacking department. TEAMtalk say they are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done.