‘Breathing down their necks’ – Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Blackpool are 8th in the table after the first 22 games of the season. They have 33 points on the board and are four points off the play-offs.

The Seasiders were relegated to League One last term and are hoping Neil Critchley can guide them to an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

As for Bristol Rovers, they are 11th and five points behind their upcoming opponents. They have recently appointed former Exeter City and Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor as their new boss.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Blackpool can be pretty hit and miss, hence why they aren’t in the top six at the moment, but there is no doubting that they have quality in their squad. They are the only team to beat table toppers Portsmouth this season.

“Neil Critchley’s side can cause problems to any side in League One, especially with Jordan Rhodes up top.

“Bristol Rovers will be in confident mood though after beating Bolton Wanderers last time out and I can see them getting a draw at Bloomfield Road.”

Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Blackpool really need to find some consistency. They might only be four points off the top six in a respectable 8th place but given the games in hand held by Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers, continued patchy form could see them cut adrift in the play-off fight.

“This is a good chance to get three points against another decent team. Bristol Rovers will be breathing down their neck if they are beaten and while the Gas haven’t been consistent either, they could easily get something from this too.

“I think Blackpool will ultimately scrape a valuable win though.”

Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-0