Arsenal prospect on radar: Every player linked with Charlton Athletic ahead of the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic are currently sat in 10th position in the League One table.

Charlton Athletic are nine points off the play-offs after the first 20 games of the season.

The Addicks have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to The Valley this winter…

Jamie Donley

Charlton are said to be interested in a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Jamie Donley, according to a report by TEAMtalk. Fellow London side Leyton Orient were also credited with an interest.

Ben Krauhaus

TEAMtalk claim the Addicks want to sign the highly-rated Bromley winger next month. However, they face competition from Millwall, Cardiff City, Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County.

Shane McLoughlin

Appleton is eyeing a potential swoop for the Newport County midfielder along with Wycombe Wanderers, as per Football Insider. The former Ipswich Town man only joined his current club this past summer and they could face a battle to keep hold of him already.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett

TEAMtalk suggest he has caught the eye of Charlton playing in the Isthmian League South Central Division for Southall United this term. However, Millwall, Notts County, Stoke City, Reading and Stevenage have been mentioned as well. He has scored 20 goals from midfield already in the first-half of this campaign.

Charles Sagoe

Last but not least, the Addicks have most recently been linked with a loan move for the Arsenal forward along with Millwall, Barnsley and Reading, as per TEAMtalk again. He has played once for the Gunners’ first-team so far in his career and at the age of 19, he could do with a temporary switch away to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.