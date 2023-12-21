Amad Diallo return: Every player linked with Sunderland ahead of the January transfer window

Sunderland are preparing for an important January transfer window as they look to finish inside the play-offs once again.

Sunderland currently sit 7th in the Championship and with Michael Beale now at the helm the hope is the Black Cats will kick on and secure a top six spot come May.

They’ve had a decent start to the season but inconsistency so far means they are in a tight group of sides all fighting for the same reward and ultimately several of those clubs will miss out.

That puts huge importance onto the January window, especially given Sunderland could do with some more depth and quality in certain areas.

With that said, here are the players linked with Sunderland ahead of the transfer window…

Musa Drammeh

The Sevilla attacker has been on Sunderland’s radar for a little while now.

At 22-year-old he currently plays for Sevilla’s reserve side and is yet to break into their top tier squad.

The Black Cats have reportedly already had a bid rejected for Drammeh, but there’s still plenty of time for them to submit an improved offer.

Amad Diallo

The dynamic winger spent last season on loan in the north east.

He has since returned to Manchester United, but an injury in pre-season may have got in the way of a Sunderland return.

Amad has made it no secret that he loved his time on Wearside and if he is sent out on loan again, Sunderland appears his most likely destination. Although, Leicester City are also monitoring the situation.

However, he may well be part of Manchester United’s senior side soon and that would keep him at Old Trafford next month.

Nathaniel Adjei

The Hammarby defender is wanted by several Championship sides.

Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Leeds United join Sunderland as just a few clubs watching the 21-year-old Ghanian.

It is believed his Swedish club want a reported £3million for his services if he is to leave.

Mao Hosoya

The Japanese 22-year-old is the latest striker to be linked with a switch to the north east.

He has bagged 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season and is considered a bright prospect coming out of Japan.

Sunderland are in need of extra firepower in this area and Hosoya actually looks like a solid option.

Fabio Jalo

Jalo, 18, has been linked with a move away from Barnsley in recent times.

The young Portuguese attacker has caught the eye of Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland, but the latest update suggests he is currently in discussions over extending his contract at Oakwell.

Kwame Poku

Poku, 22, has seven goals and seven assists in 20 League One outings for Peterborough United.

The winger has had a bright campaign so far and unsurprisingly has caught the eye of clubs above.

A whole host of second tier sides were reported to be monitoring him with Sunderland, West Brom, Ipswich Town and Stoke City among those named.