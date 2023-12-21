‘A dream start’ – Stoke City vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City come into this weekend’s game under new manager Steven Schumacher. He’s been a popular appointment among supporters following his impressive work with Plymouth Argyle and will be hoping to turn things around at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters are eight Championship games without a win, drawing 1-1 in their last two. As a result, they sit 19th in the table, three points above the drop.

Millwall have had a tough time of things too. After a statement start to the Joe Edwards tenure with a win over Sheffield Wednesday, the Lions have gone six without a win, losing four of those.

They too are threatened by relegation. Their tally of 22 points from 22 games has them 20th, two points above 22nd placed QPR.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a great chance for Schumacher to make an impressive start to his Stoke City tenure. Millwall are in poor form as they struggle to find their feet under new management and it should be a lively atmosphere among the home ground amid this positive appointment.

“Home form has been hard to come by for the Potters but with Schumacher turning Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park into a fortress, the hope will be that he can do the same at the Bet365 Stadium.

“I’ll back him to get off to a dream start, winning 2-0.”

Stoke City vs Millwall prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Stoke’s appointment of Steven Schumacher is an impressive one and I can see why he has gone there. They have a bigger budget then Plymouth and it is closer to be for him.

“I can see Ryan Lowe’s former number two picking up a big win in his first match here. Millwall just haven’t clicked this season and will be nervously looking over their shoulder at the moment.

“The Lions are also winless in their last six in the league.”

Stoke City vs Millwall prediction: 2-1