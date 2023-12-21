‘A decision to be made’ – Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Swansea City head into their clash with Preston North End still without a new boss. They’re one of multiple EFL clubs to part ways with their manager this season and take their time naming a replacement, with Michael Duff’s sacking now three weeks ago.

Under the caretaker lead of Alan Sheehan, they sit 18th in the Championship table. They lost to Middlesbrough last weekend and are now five points above the drop.

Preston North End meanwhile remain close to the play-offs despite their continued struggles. The Lilywhites have one win in their last six Championship games but remain 8th, four points off the top six.

Pressure has been growing on manager Ryan Lowe, who has now been in charge for over two years.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Preston’s situation is an interesting one. In terms of their league position, they’re in a decent spot. However, their form has been poor, and there has been growing criticism of Lowe. Other clubs have taken action in a bid to turn around their fortunes, so time will tell is Preston feel there is a decision to be made on their boss.

“Swansea meanwhile still need to find their new leader, and I can’t see them making meaningful strides forward until they do.

“An improved Preston display could see them take the win but I reckon this will end level at 1-1.”

Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“This is a tough one to call. Swansea are still without a manager and need to make the right decision as they look for Michael Duff’s replacement.

“Preston have been inconsistent over recent months and you never know what performance you’re going to get from them. They were battered 5-1 at home by Watford last time out so their confidence will be low.

“I’m edging towards a narrow home win for the Swans here.”

Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction: 1-0