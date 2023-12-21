15 players potentially out – What could Middlesbrough’s XI look like vs West Brom?

Middlesbrough’s injury list was already a huge concern but a further four injuries on Tuesday night will make it very difficult for head coach Michael Carrick to be able to pick eleven fit players to start against West Brom this weekend.

Middlesbrough have Tommy Smith, Lewis O’Brien, Marcus Forss, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree, Hayden Hackney, Paddy McNair, Josh Coburn, Rav van den Berg, Seny Dieng and Sonny Finch all confirmed as injured, whilst there are doubts surrounding the fitness of Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks and Morgan Rogers.

So with this in mind, we look at what Boro’s XI could look like vs West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper

This one seems straight forward. After Dieng came off in the victory over Swansea City last weekend, Tom Glover stepped in and also kept a clean sheet in midweek in the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Port Vale.

Right-back

With Tommy Smith and Rav van den Berg out, Anfernee Dijksteel is likely to continue at right-back.

Centre-back

Thankfully Dael Fry was able to return to action at a perfect time, and his inclusion back in the first-team fold has helped Middlesbrough massively over the past couple of games. Matt Clarke will likely partner him as McNair, Lenihan and van den Berg are all injured. Ideally Carrick wouldn’t have wanted to rush Clarke back into the team this early after an injury of his own, but needs must.

Left-back

Middlesbrough don’t have options in many areas of the pitch, but left-back is one where they do. Carrick has Lukas Engel, Alex Bangura and Hayden Coulson fit, but Engel will likely get the nod.

Central midfield

Jonny Howson and Dan Barlaser are Middlesbrough’s only two fit central midfielders at this time, with Hackney and O’Brien currently out.

Right-midfield

If Isaiah Jones is fit he will play, but having been taken off with a hamstring injury on Tuesday, he is a doubt for Saturday. Sam Greenwood could play on the right, as could Sammy Silvera. Marcus Forss remains on the treatment table.

Number 10

Matt Crooks has been the go-to number 10, but was subbed in the second-half at Port Vale and so he too is a doubt for the West Brom clash. Similarly, Morgan Rogers picked up a knock and would usually be second choice. Greenwood or Silvera could play centrally, as could youngster Law McCabe who came on in place of Rogers in midweek.

Left-midfield

First-choice Riley McGree is a long-term absentee and won’t be available. Greenwood or Silvera are the most likely as they are both fit. Outside of those two, Boro will have to look to push Alex Bangura further forward or turn to Alex Gilbert or other youth players.

Striker

With Latte Lath and Coburn doubtful, youngster Calum Kavanagh, who only made his debut on Tuesday, may have to start against West Brom.