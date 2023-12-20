Wrexham boss provides Aaron Hayden injury update ahead of Newport County clash

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said Aaron Hayden is making ‘decent progress’ as he recovers from injury.

Wrexham have been without the defender over recent weeks. They are back in League Two action this weekend with a home clash against Newport County.

Hayden, 26, last played earlier this month in their 3-0 FA Cup win over National League South outfit Yeovil Town at home. He has since sat out of their last two matches in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Parkinson has said, as per a report by The Leader: “Aaron is making decent progress. It is only a slight injury but we will just see.”

Wrexham injury latest

Wrexham could do with getting Hayden back on the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible ahead of some big games coming up over the festive period.

They have other options in his position to pick from such as Tom O’Connor, Eoghan O’Connell and Will Boyle if needed.

The Red Dragons swooped to sign Hayden back in 2021 and persuaded him to drop out of the Football League from Carlisle United to move into the National League.

He has since made 82 appearances in all competitions, 12 of which have come in the league this term, and has chipped in with an impressive 20 goals from defence.

Hayden has been on the books at Chelsea and Wolves in the past as a youngster but has made the Racecourse Ground his home over recent times.

Parkinson’s side are joint-2nd in the table along with Barrow and are six points behind league leaders Stockport County with a game in-hand. They beat Colchester United 2-1 at home last time out.

In other Wrexham team news, they have received a boost with attacking pair Ryan Barnett and Steven Fletcher back in training.