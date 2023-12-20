‘Will have too much for them’ – Derby County vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Thursday night.

Derby County come into their Thursday night clash looking to continue their impressive run of form. Their five-game winning run was halted with a 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend but they remain undefeated in six in League One.

The Rams haven’t lost in eight third-tier games at Pride Park and sit 6th in the table, four points off the top two.

Lincoln City meanwhile are in a decent position in 9th, five points off the play-offs. However, Michael Skubala and co will be determined to start turning draws into wins.

The Imps have drawn five of their last night league games, losing two and winning two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Lincoln possess a decent away record and they’re proving tough to beat under Skubala. If they’re to break into the play-off fight, they have to start picking up more wins though, hopefully some winter signings will help them do so.

“Derby have turned Pride Park into a bit of a fortress again. That could be vital in their bid to push further up the table.

“Lincoln will pose problems for the hosts and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this end level. That said though, I do think Derby County will have too much for them and will back them to strengthen their promotion bid with another good win over a decent side.”

Derby County vs Lincoln City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Skubala will no doubt have one eye on the top six. It’s been a while since Lincoln City finished inside the third tier play-offs and this year seems their best chance in doing so since.

“However, the Rams are not an easy opponent and they are exactly where Lincoln City would want to be.

“For me the form is telling. Derby County are on a great run and if they can get through this congested period and stay inside the top six then their chances look a whole lot better.”

Derby County vs Lincoln City prediction: 2-0