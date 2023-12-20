The 8 Leicester City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Leicester City sit a strong position at the top of the Championship but they’ll have to turn their attention to contract decisions soon.

Leicester City are wrapped in a Championship title fight with Ipswich Town. While the Foxes have the upper-hand with a three-point gap to the Tractor Boys, the league’s surprise package have kept pace with Enzo Maresca’s side at the top of the table.

January presents fresh dilemmas though, mainly regarding transfers and contracts. Leicester have eight players who will enter the last six months of their deals upon the start of 2024, and there are some vital players amongst them.

The players out of contract in 2024

The headline name of those out of contract at the end of this season is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Speculation has been rife over his future every since the drop from the Premier League but he’s stayed a vital player for Leicester City, managing two goals and five assists in 18 league games.

Links have persisted heading into January but if they can, you feel the Foxes will try secure his future beyond the end of this season. It could depend on the promotion picture and/or the chances that emerge for the midfielder in the transfer window though.

Kelechi Iheanacho, another Nigerian star, finds himself in a similar position. He had summer interest from the Premier League and as his contract situation comes to a head, it might not be long before there’s some clarity over his future.

Jannik Vestergaard‘s emergence as a vital player under Maresca will surely see Leicester City prioritise a new deal for him. That said, there are other players who look stronger candidates for exits.

Veterans Mark Albrighton and Alex Smithies are out of contract in the summer. Neither have had prevalent roles to play this season and if they don’t depart in the winter, you can’t help but feel a change of scenery awaits later in the year. Dennis Praet has been rarely seen too, so a 2024 exit feels likely, be it in January or on a free in the summer. Wanya Marcal had a promising pre-season and start to the season but is on the fringes of the Leicester team as well, potentially opening the door for a switch elsewhere.

The last of the eight out of contract players is the legendary Jamie Vardy. He’s maintained a role in the Leicester City team this season but with Saudi Arabian sides keen on the now 36-year-old striker, the club have a decision to make over his future too.