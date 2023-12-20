The 7 Leeds United players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship standings at present and will be looking to the January window for reinforcements. But with this comes the opportunity to tie down existing players to new contracts.

Leeds United are 10 points off 2nd placed Ipswich Town and will likely need a few new faces through the door in order to help close the gap. Yet manager Daniel Farke recently stated that their transfer priority is keeping hold of their best players, and this could mean fresh contract offers for those approaching expiry.

With that in mind, we take a look at the players approaching the end of their current deals.

The players out of contract in 2024

Leeds United have seven players out of contract in six months time, with centre-back Liam Cooper being one of the standout names. The 32-year-old is the club captain as things stand but has found himself third-choice behind Pascal Stuijk and Joe Rodon in the heart of the defence. With the latter being on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, a decision on Cooper’s future may depend on whether a permanent deal for Rodon can be finalised.

One of the club’s longest serving players Luke Ayling is also out of contract in the summer. The 32-year-old has lost his place to young starlet Archie Gray over recent weeks and months, but Farke is hopeful he can convince Ayling to stay, as reported by TEAMtalk back in October.

Another two full-backs are also approaching the end of their current deals. Stuart Dallas has been out of action long-term and so the Whites may be prepared to cut their losses, whilst Sam Byram has deputised at left-back this season until picking up an injury of his own. He has been invaluable for the club this season and so could be in line to discuss fresh terms before his current contract is up.

The other three players out of contract in 2024 are more on the peripheries of the first-team fold. Jamie Shackleton has found playing time hard to come by due to competition in midfield, likewise for Lewis Bate. Leeds United’s attacking force has been astounding this season and so there has been no place for Ian Poveda in the forward line. A 2024 exit could be on the cards for all three of the trio and it is likely they won’t be short of suitors.