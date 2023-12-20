The 4 Sunderland players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Sunderland sit just outside of the Championship’s top six as we approach the January transfer window.

Sunderland are 7th just behind Hull City in 6th and once again the Black Cats appear to be involved in a highly competitive play-off race.

The Championship is known for its drama and this season appears to be no different with several sides fighting it out over just a few spots.

The January window next month provides an opportunity for Sunderland to finetune their squad and prepare it best for the months ahead. However, with a few players entering the final few months of their contract, attention will soon turn to who will be offered a new deal and who will depart in the summer.

The players out of contract in 2024

Alex Pritchard is arguably the biggest name on this list. The attacking midfielder joined Sunderland whilst they were still in League One and has since proved to be a crucial player.

At 30-year-old he is one of the oldest heads in the dressing room. He has made 18 Championship appearances this season, assisting five times. Speculation over his future has already started with reports earlier in the year suggesting Lynden Gooch, Danny Baath and Pritchard were amongst those Sunderland were looking to move on. Only Pritchard remains at the club out of those names and it seems his future in the north east is doubtful.

Sunderland are a much stronger side with Pritchard in it and they need to find the balance between youth and experience, something they have failed to do so far.

Bradley Dack is the next on the list. He joined in the summer on a free transfer and in 11 second tier outings has a goal and an assist.

The 29-year-old was very much a Tony Mowbray signing and given his recent departure it does seem unlikely that he will be offered a new deal at this stage.

Club captain Corry Evans is another experienced head on this list. Evans, 33, has been sidelined through injury since last January and it seems he won’t make a return to action for at least another month.

He has been an important player since joining Sunderland, but his age and recent injury issue makes a contract extension seem unlikely.

Ellis Taylor is the last player to see his deal expire in the summer. The 20-year-old has come through Sunderland’s academy and despite showing signs of promise at times on the academy stage, he is yet to make an impact with the first team.

Sunderland are a club very much focussed on youth, but with the squad having a lot of quality Taylor will need to find a way to get a look in or his future on Wearside may be over soon.