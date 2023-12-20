The 3 Middlesbrough players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Middlesbrough have had a hit and miss campaign so far and to maintain consistency and levels on the pitch they may need to tie down their soon-to-be out of contract players.

Middlesbrough have a number of high-profile injuries as things stand and so the January transfer window looks to be coming at a perfect time for Michael Carrick’s side. Yet with the season entering into its final six months, attention will also turn to expiring contracts for existing players.

We take a look at the three players who are approaching the end of their current deals for Middlesbrough.

The players out of contract in 2024

Middlesbrough club captain Jonny Howson extended his stay on Teesside for a further year at the end of last season and so similar discussions will have to be had in the coming months. He has shown just how invaluable he is to the team both on and off the pitch, and despite being 35 years old, it speaks volumes that he is playing week-in week-out. He is likely to be offered a new deal, but the only thing standing in the way of an extension is the temptation of retirement.

Paddy McNair is another who is approaching the end of his contract. The Northern Ireland international was attracting attention in the summer with Italian side Como and recently promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town registering an interest. With his current deal expiring in June, there is likely to be fresh interest in January.

The final player out of contract in 2024 is goalkeeper Jamie Jones. The veteran shot-stopper may be given his first taste of action in a Middlesbrough shirt next month when Seny Dieng and Tom Glover likely join up with Senegal and Australia for the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup. Jones’ performances could go a long way in helping him earn a new deal. However, Boro do have several upcoming promising goalkeepers out on loan and they could be used as third-choice in Jones’ place should he leave.