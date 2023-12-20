The 15 West Brom players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

West Brom are coming up to an important January transfer window with plenty still up in the air at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have exceeded expectations on the pitch, sitting 5th in the Championship table. They’ve done so with limited funds while a potential takeover bubbles away in the background, and hopefully meaningful progress is made on that front in the New Year.

There are decisions that need to be made over player contracts though, with a whole host of Baggies men entering the last six months of their deals in 2024.

Key players and prized assets are among them, starting with Cedric Kipre. Few would have predicted him to have such a crucial role but after a fantastic loan with Cardiff City last season, the Ivorian has been huge for West Brom, so a new deal for him will be a must. Alex Mowatt is another out of contract player deserving of an extension after coming in from the cold to impress, as is centre-back Kyle Bartley.

Alongside influential senior men are some young talents. Tom Fellows is the headline name of the academy graduates after catching the eye in his breakthrough campaign. He has had interest from elsewhere too, so the Baggies will be hoping to secure his services on a long-term basis.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ethan Ingram, Rayhaan Tulloch, Jovan Malcolm and Jamie Andrews are all young players out on loan who have deals up in 2024 too. West Brom will likely make decisions over them when they’re back from their temporary stints in the EFL. 22-year-old ‘keeper Ted Cann is also out of contract.

Promising forward Reyes Cleary also sees his deal end in 2024. He’s viewed as a top talent but has recently been cast to the sidelines for an extended spell, so time will tell just what comes of his future.

There are a handful of experienced players who will see decisions made over their futures too. Adam Reach and Martin Kelly look like strong candidates for exits in 2024 given their limited minutes, while Erik Pieters and Nathaniel Chalobah have both had parts to play but their starting opportunities have been restricted.

Matt Phillips was a regular Championship starter before his injury but he’ll be 33 by the end of this season, so a decision remains to be made on his future too.