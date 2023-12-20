Sutton United managerial update emerges ahead of Mansfield Town clash

Sutton United have named Jason Goodliffe as their interim manager, as announced by their official club website.

Sutton United are back in League Two action this weekend at home to Mansfield Town. They will be looking to bounce back from their 8-0 loss away at Stockport County last time out.

The U’s are in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make. Matt Gray was dismissed earlier this week following their tough first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding their managerial situation, the club has confirmed that Goodliffe will take charge of training and their match against the Stags on Saturday.

Sutton United managerial latest

Sutton’s new caretaker boss has worked under Gray at Gander Green Lane for four-and-a-half years.

He joined the fourth tier outfit back in 2019 and has since helped them establish themselves in the Football League over recent years.

Goodliffe has coached at Harrow Borough, Woking, Stevenage and Boreham Wood in the past. As a player, he played for the likes of Brentford, Stevenage, Rushden & Diamonds, AFC Wimbledon and Sutton.

The U’s are bottom of the table and have 14 points from their opening 21 matches. They are six points from safety and are joined in the drop zone by Forest Green Rovers.

Gray did a great job after taking over from Paul Doswell in 2019 but he wasn’t getting a tune out of the players in this campaign and the club’s hierarchy feels a different voice may be able to spark a change in fortunes over the next few months.

Sutton’s upcoming opponents Mansfield have had a brilliant season so far under Nigel Clough and have lost only once. They are 4th in the division and are a point behind joint-2nd place Barrow and Wrexham.