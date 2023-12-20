Sunderland set sights on 17-goal star in January striker hunt

Sunderland hold an interest in Kashiwa Reysol talisman Mao Hosoya, as per a new report from Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland have only just named Michael Beale as their new manager but the club’s clear transfer approach means they will likely have targets in mind already. That will especially be the case when it comes to strikers given the Black Cats’ struggles in attack this season.

Now, claims of a potential winter transfer target have emerged from Sunderland Nation.

They report that the Championship outfit are taking a keen interest in Japanese international Mao Hosoya, who plays in his native for Kashiwa Reysol. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2023, netting 17 goals in 44 games across all competitions and breaking back into the Japan squad after an absence of over a year.

He netted his first goal for the country in his last outing too, scoring off the bench in a 5-0 win over Syria.

Strikers on the radar

A striker signing is an absolute must for Sunderland this winter. They will be sticking by their recruitment profile of young, lesser-known players who can be signed for lower fees than established names but the new additions will need to find form.

Hosoya has been prolific this year and his emergence back into a flourishing Japan squad makes for good reading. He’s only ever played for current club Kashiwa Reysol, so it will be interesting to see if he can be tempted to Wearside if Sunderland firm up their interest.

He’s under a long-term contract until 2027 and his form this year could mean he isn’t exactly on the cheaper side, but time will tell how the link develops. Hosoya makes for an intriguing link though given the trajectory he has been on in 2023.

Sunderland, now under the management of Michael Beale, sit 7th in the table as it stands, three points off the play-offs.