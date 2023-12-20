Sunderland see first bid rejected for January target

Sunderland have seen a bid rejected for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh, as per Diario de Sevilla (Via Sunderland Nation).

Drammeh, 22, has played 15 games for Sevilla’s reserve side so far this season.

He has scored five goals and assisted a further two so far in Spain’s fourth tier.

The Spanish-born attacker can fill a gap both down the middle and out wide, but he is yet to break into Sevilla’s first team.

It seems his performances have caught the eye of Sunderland who were reported to be monitoring him earlier this month.

Now, it has been said in Spain that the Black Cats have had a bid turned down as Sevilla wish to keep him at the club through January.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

More of the same?

Sunderland signed four young forwards in the summer. Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Hemir and Mason Burstow all joined the Black Cats with Ross Stewart going the other way out the door.

However, none of the new additions have managed to make an impact as of yet and that is arguably Sunderland’s biggest issue at the moment.

So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some fans are concerned about the potential of adding another inexperienced youngster to their ranks who may end up like those before him.

That being said, there is every chance Drammeh could hit the ground running and fans will have to trust that their recruitment team know what needs to be added next month in order for the Wearsiders to finish inside the top six once again.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Coventry City, before a Boxing Day away trip to Hull City.