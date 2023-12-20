‘The perfect start’ – Predicting the outcome of Steven Schumacher’s first 5 games in charge of Stoke City

Stoke City are entering a new chapter, bringing in Steven Schumacher as the permanent replacement for previous incumbent Alex Neil.

Stoke City have been under the caretaker lead of Paul Gallagher since the departure of Neil. Now though, they’ve completed an impressive swoop on Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle for highly-rated 39-year-old Schumacher.

He led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season and has them in a decent position to stay up too, largely thanks to some fantastic home form. Argyle sit 16th in the table, three places and three points ahead of the Potters in 19th.

Schumacher will be determined to get off to a strong start and here, we predict the outcome of his first five games in charge of Stoke City…

Millwall (H)

James Ray: “Millwall are in a similar position to the Potters, so this is an important first game. You have to think the home fans will be up for this one to welcome Schumacher to the club and with the Lions’ poor form in mind, it could be the perfect start for the new Stoke City boss.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Millwall

Birmingham City (A)

“This is another winnable game. There have been improvements for Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City though, so don’t rule out a draw. That said, with a positive start against Millwall, the visitors might just have the momentum to claim another win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Stoke City

Watford (A)

“Stoke could be in for a tricky game against Watford, potentially handing Schumacher his first defeat at the helm. Valerien Ismael has led the Hornets up the table and they will see this as a game they should be winning.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Stoke City

Ipswich Town (H)

“Schumacher could pride himself on an imperious home record during his time with Plymouth Argyle and he’ll be looking to replicate that success on home turf with his new club. Against last season’s foes Ipswich Town though, the Potters could taste defeat.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

“FA Cup day sees Stoke City host Premier League and Europa League side Brighton, who have great squad depth. That means they can rotate and still put out a strong team, potentially handing Schumacher another loss.

“The run of Watford, Ipswich and Brighton is a tough one but hopefully some positive performances against challenging opponents can show supporters just what Stoke will be about under Schumacher’s guide.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion