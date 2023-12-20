Portsmouth boss Mousinho on why 25-year-old was left out against AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said he didn’t include Tom Lowery in the squad last night to ‘protect’ him.

Portsmouth were beaten 5-2 at home by League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte were on the scoresheet for the hosts at Fratton Park.

Lowery, 25, felt his calf in training last week and his manager didn’t want to risk making it worse by giving him done minutes against the Dons.

He has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club website: “It’s nothing major. We just wanted to protect Tom because he felt his calf in training on Friday.”

Portsmouth injury latest

Mousinho’s decision to leave Lowery out of the squad against Wimbledon was a sensible decision and gives him the best chance of returning as quickly and as safely as possible to the more important League One action.

The Cheshire-born man has made only one league appearance so far this season and will be itching to help his side’s push for promotion to the Championship.

He has been on the books of the Hampshire outfit since last year and has played 22 games for them in all competitions to date. His contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Lowery rose up through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra and went on to become a key player for them as a youngster, making 175 appearances before heading down south.

Pompey are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Fleetwood Town. They are seven points ahead of 2nd place Peterborough United at the moment.

In other news, they were able to give winger Anthony Scully some minutes against Wimbledon following his knee injury which was a boost.