Plymouth Argyle sizing up shock move for National League manager, report claims

Plymouth Argyle are on the hunt for a new boss after being dealt a hefty blow by Championship rivals Stoke City. The Potters swooped on the Pilgrims for manager Steven Schumacher, bringing him in as their replacement for Alex Neil.

It leaves Argyle in search of a new boss while Kevin Nancekivell leads the side on a caretaker basis. Now, a surprise link has emerged from Football Insider.

In a new report, they claim that Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is in contention for the vacant post at Home Park. The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss has the Spireites at the top of the National League as it stands with 18 wins from 22 games.

He’s claimed to be one of multiple names in consideration at Plymouth Argyle as they look to find the ideal replacement for Schumacher.

A shock link

It’s safe to say few would’ve expected a link between Plymouth Argyle and Paul Cook. Previous bosses Ryan Lowe and Schumacher have both been up-and-coming young coaches, so Cook would present a real change in direction.

He rose through the leagues in spells with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic but his last EFL job with Ipswich Town didn’t go as hoped. That led to a reunion with Chesterfield, who he guided to the brink of promotion last season.

This season has been fantastic for Cook and the Spireites. Despite that, it would be a real surprise if he was to rise all the way up to the Championship, especially given the directions Plymouth Argyle have taken with their last two appointments.

Time will tell just how this link develops, but it’s safe to say it will have caught many off guard.