Opinion: Portsmouth should fill Regan Poole void with loan swoop for out-of-favour Championship ace

Portsmouth will be looking to bolster their ranks where possible this winter, with the heart of defence one area that could need strengthening.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a fantastic season, and they’ve done well to cope without one of their standout players recently too. Summer signing Regan Poole quickly became a big hit at Fratton Park but in November, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Shortly after, manager John Mousinho confirmed the signing of another defender would be eyed in the New Year. Sean Raggett has come into the team and helped Pompey to four straight League One clean sheets, but even if an addition isn’t to take his place in the starting XI, another option is needed.

And, one man who should be on the radar is Preston North End’s towering German defender Patrick Bauer.

A proven centre-back

The 31-year-old has played just twice for Preston this season and manager Ryan Lowe has said he has spoken to the former Charlton Athletic star about a potential loan exit to give him more game time. While he’s proven himself at Championship level before, the chance to join League One’s table-toppers could be ideal for Bauer.

He played a pivotal role for Charlton Athletic in the third-tier before and managed the step up to second-tier football well. A drop down could do him good in the search for regular action, and there are few better places to go than Portsmouth at the moment.

It could be that options at a higher level open up for Bauer. That wouldn’t be all that surprising, but the position Pompey find themselves in means they should take the chance to gamble on arguably ambitious transfers, especially when looking to replace a player as important as the sidelined Poole.

Time will tell just how Bauer’s situation pans out but with Lowe openly commenting on a potential loan, Portsmouth should have eyes on the matter.