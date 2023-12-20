Leicester City star emerges on Aston Villa’s transfer radar, report claims

Leicester City have enjoyed a fantastic Championship campaign to date. Enzo Maresca’s side sit top of the table and their success has been largely down to their electric attack.

The Italian boss’ preference of starting striker hasn’t been nailed on though. Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Iheanacho have all had runs in the starting XI, but question marks surround the future of latter mentioned Nigerian talisman. His contract expires at the end of the campaign and amid a recent drop out the side, new Premier League links have emerged.

According to a report from Football Insider, Iheanacho is on the radar at Aston Villa.

Unai Emery is on the lookout for a striker who can provide cover and competition for main man Ollie Watkins. Leicester City man Iheanacho’s situation has piqued interests at Villa Park, as has former Chelsea forward Timo Werner, it is claimed.

On the move?

Iheanacho’s contract situation may well pave the way for him to head out of the King Power Stadium exit door in 2024. Time will tell just what Leicester City’s stance over his future is, but Maresca does have a fair few options up top already.

Alongside the earlier mentioned Vardy and Daka, summer signing Tom Cannon is on the books too. It was recently reported on Alan Nixon’s Patreon that the Irishman will be staying put in January as well, despite loan enquiries from elsewhere.

Iheanacho’s expiring contract means a winter move could work for all. It would allow Leicester City to get some money for the 27-year-old rather than potentially lose him for nothing in the summer, while also removing the uncertainty of free agency for him.

It remains to be seen if this link develops into anything serious but a winter exit for Iheanacho certainly seems feasible.