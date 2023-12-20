‘Leak too many goals’ – Stockport County vs Notts County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Notts County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Friday.

Stockport County are top of the table after their impressive first-half of the season. Dave Challinor’s side won 8-0 at home to Sutton United last time out.

The Hatters were beaten in the League Two play-off final last term on penalties by Carlisle United at Wembley. They are now hoping to go up automatically this term.

As for Notts County, they were promoted alongside Wrexham from the National League earlier this year. The Magpies are now 6th in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport County needed that big win over Sutton United last time out as they hadn’t won for five games in all competitions.

“The Hatters have a lot of injuries at the moment but I think they’ll still be too strong for Notts County.

“Luke Williams’ side have adapted well to life in the Football League and are rightly in the play-offs right now. However, they leak too many goals and that is likely to be their downfall at Edgeley Park.”

Stockport County vs Notts County prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“That was a pretty emphatic way for Stockport County to return to winning ways last weekend. They should that their attack is a force to be feared by League Two opponents and given the defensive frailties we’ve seen from Notts County this season, the hosts could bag a good few here too.

“The Magpies possess dangerous attackers of their own though, so I feel they’ll certainly have a say in this game too.

“That said, I will be backing the hosts to make it two in a row with another goal-filled game.”

Stockport County vs Notts County prediction: 4-2