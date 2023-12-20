Key Mansfield Town pair to be ‘assessed’ this week amid injury updates

Mansfield Town pair Aaron Lewis and Stephen Quinn will be assessed this week, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action this weekend with an away trip to Gander Green Lane to face bottom of the table Sutton United. The U’s head into the match without a permanent boss after sacking Matt Gray following their 8-0 loss against Stockport County last time out.

The Stags won 3-1 against Crawley Town last Saturday after goals by Bailly Cargill, Davis Kellior-Dunn and George Maris. Lewis sat out of the match against the Red Devils, whilst Quinn came on as a substitute.

In this latest update regarding the fitness of the pair on the club website, Lewis ‘tweaked’ his hamstring last week, whilst Quinn has picked up a ‘knock’. In other team news, attacker Will Swan returned to action with the reserves on Tuesday as he recovers from the flu.

Mansfield Town team news

Having Lewis and Quinn fit for this Saturday’s trip to Sutton would be a boost for Mansfield as they look to rise into the top two. They are only a point behind joint-2nd place Barrow and Wrexham and seven behind Stockport County with games in-hand.

The pair provide useful competition and depth to Nigel Clough’s midfield department. However, if they aren’t available, the Stags have other options at their disposal in their position such as Maris, Hiram Boateng, Ollie Clarke and John-Joe O’Toole which highlights their strength in depth.

Mansfield have lost only once this term and are hoping this is the year that they can claw themselves out of the fourth tier. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign but have improved this season.