Ipswich Town mainstay makes big decision over international future, huge boost for McKenna

Ipswich Town recruited Luongo in January of this year, bringing him in after Middlesbrough opted against extending his deal. He has had injury problems in previous years and has seen his action reduced as a result, but the midfielder has had a huge impact at Portman Road.

Luongo quickly drummed up a formidable partnership with Sam Morsy in the middle of the park, helping inspire the Tractor Boys to a Championship return. He’s retained his place in the starting XI alongside the skipper this season, playing 22 times across all competitions.

The 31-year-old’s return to fitness and form has seen him come back into the Australia fold too. As a result, it was widely expected that he would be heading out for the Asian Cup in January, with Melbourne-based reporter Josh Parish stating this was set to be the case too.

From what I understand, Luongo was set to be selected in the Asian Cup squad, but opted to focus on Ipswich's promotion push. A sad and premature loss to the national team. — Josh Parish (@joshparish_) December 20, 2023

Now though, it has been announced that Luongo has retired from international duty. Parish stated in his tweet that the Ipswich Town promotion push was a priority for the player, who also explained that he wants to prioritise ‘managing’ his body.

A big boost for McKenna

While Jack Taylor would have offered a solid replacement for Luongo had he headed to the Asian Cup, having the Australian midfielder available for selection will come as a huge boost for Kieran McKenna. The upcoming schedule is a busy one and after previous injuries, Luongo looks wary of putting too much workload on himself.

As a result, for the sake of himself and Ipswich Town’s promotion hopes, he’s taken this tough decision.

It’s one that the Tractor Boys will certainly benefit from. They’ll have the former Sheffield Wednesday and QPR star available over January and beyond that, he won’t need a spell to recover from a demanding international tournament.