Ipswich Town enquire about on-loan Birmingham City man

Ipswich Town have enquired about Fulham striker Jay Stansfield ahead of the January transfer window, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are looking to add more firepower to their squad next month.

Stansfield, 21, has made 21 Championship appearances for Birmingham City on loan so far this season. The young striker has bagged five goals and got one more assist so far in the second tier.

He impressed with a year in League One in the 2022/23 campaign scoring nine and assisting seven for Exeter City.

Stansfield was subject to a lot of interest in the summer but it was Birmingham City who won the race. However, now it seems they may be at risk of losing him next month.

The report suggests whilst it may take a fairly substantial fee for Fulham to part ways with him, Ipswich Town are capable of giving them a bid to think about.

It goes onto say that Ipswich Town may be able to offer more than £3million and £15k-a-week on wages and stay within FFP.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A dangerous thought

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town have had an unbelievable season.

They currently sit 2nd in the Championship and are the only side applying pressure to league leaders Leicester City as things stand.

The Tractor Boys are in a strong position to go on and win promotion to the Premier League just one year after being in League One and evidently, they appear to be planning to strengthen next month.

There is still a long way to go, but at the moment it’s hard to see Ipswich Town falling off at this stage as they continue to be the standout performers of the season.

Up next is a huge clash against 3rd-place Leeds United in a game which could define their campaign.