Former Sheffield United striker ‘already’ training with Hull City ahead of move, reporter claims

Billy Sharp is already training with Hull City ahead of the proposed confirmation of his switch to the MKM Stadium, as per BBC Radio Humberside.

Hull City are signing the striker on a six-month deal running until the end of the Championship season as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Sharp, 37, is available after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy. He scored six goals in 12 games during his time in America but is now heading back to England for a new challenge.

Speaking on BBC Radio Humberside’s Sports Talk last night, reporter James Hoggarth provided this update (19:09) : “It is our understanding that Billy Sharp is already at Hull City, getting involved in training and getting involved with the players as well.”

New face incoming at Hull City

Sharp will inject more experience into Hull’s youthful ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign. He will compete with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly for a place up top.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 6th in the table after their impressive term to date and are back in action on Friday night with an away trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City. The Tigers have won their last two games on the spin against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City and are three points inside the top six above Sunderland.

Sharp is a proven goal scorer at second tier level and spent eight years at Sheffield United from 2016 to 2023. He scored 116 goals in 311 games for them in all competitions and helped them get promoted to the top flight twice during his time at Bramall Lane.

The Blades decided not to extend his stay at the end of last season though, hence why he ended up going to LA Galaxy, but he is now returning home and will be eager to show what he is all about once again at Hull.