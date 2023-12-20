Ex-Watford, Birmingham City man lands first managerial job after League Two sacking

Troy Deeney has been named as Forest Green Rovers’ new head coach after the exit of David Horseman, it has been announced.

Troy Deeney joined Forest Green Rovers in the summer, arriving as a player-coach after his exit from Birmingham City. He’s played 18 times for the League Two strugglers across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and an assist alongside his coaching duties.

The Green have endured a tough season though. After being relegated from League One last season, they sit 23rd in the fourth-tier table, five points away from safety with 20 games played.

Now, Forest Green Rovers have announced the exit of manager Horseman, and an in-house, permanent replacement has already been named.

Player-coach Troy Deeney has been made the new head coach of the League Two side, taking charge with immediate effect. The plan is for him to make additions to his backrooom team over the coming days as he looks to inspire Forest Green for their survival fight.

A new chapter

Forest Green Rovers will be hoping this change in management can lead to a much-needed turnaround on the pitch. Back-to-back relegations would be a huge blow for the club but at the moment, it feels like a very real possibility.

Everyone knows what Deeney brings to teams as a player. He offers physicality and determination at the top of the pitch and he’s been a dangerous goalscorer in the Championship and Premier League before. He was a key figure for Watford especially, leading from the front as captain of the club.

It will be interesting to see what the difference is between Troy Deeney as a head coach in comparison to the player though. There’s no doubt that his leadership should help galvanise a struggling Forest Green squad’s mentality but time will tell if it leads to improved displays on the pitch.