‘Everyone needs to calm down’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans sent clear message amid hype over 18-year-old ace

Sheffield Wednesday man Will Vaulks has called on fans to ‘calm down a bit’ amid the excitement over starlet Bailey Cadamarteri.

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed some much-needed improvements in recent months. The impact of Danny Rohl’s appointment has been huge and the emergence of a new star has given the Owls some added threat up top.

Academy graduate Cadamarteri has long been tipped for a bright future but the 18-year-old has really announced himself in recent weeks. A return of three goals in his last four Championship games has given the Hillsborough faithful a new talent to get behind.

As often is the case with new academy stars, there’s been plenty of excitement over Cadamarteri’s future. However, for the sake of the player, experienced midfielder Will Vaulks has called for some calm over his breakthrough.

As quoted by The Star, the 30-year-old was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday’s new star. He’s keen for expectations to be managed though to avoid putting too much pressure on him.

“I’ve been impressed, but I do think that everyone needs to calm down a little bit,” Vaulks said while smiling.

“And I mean that in the best way ever. We don’t want to put massive pressure on this 18-year-old to be the one to lead the line for us and keep us up. Like I say, I mean it in the best way possible.

“He’s a young lad, he’s still got so much to learn, but he’s taken to it really well. He’s shown that he can be in the right place at the right time, and he’s got loads to work on in his game like we all have.

“He might go five games and not play great, and that’s completely understandable at his age. I’m really happy with him and I hope this doesn’t come across in the wrong way, because he works really hard, he can run in behind and he’s physical. I really like him, but we can’t put pressure on him – he’s in the position where he should be in and around it and causing problems… If he can keep scoring then he stays in the team.”

Wise words

The excitement and hype over Cadamarteri’s talents is understandable. Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t had an awful lot to celebrate this year but with a new young striker finding form under a popular boss in Rohl, there is reason for hope at Hillsborough.

As Vaulks said though, it’s so important to manage expectations and keep feet on the ground. Cadamarteri could experience a couple of tough games – just like any player can – and the excitement over his future could increase pressure if his form falls away at any point.

Rohl is an intelligent coach and given how he’s galvanised a struggling group, he looks to have the man management side of the game locked down too. For that reason, you have to think he’ll be aware of managing expectations over Cadamarteri too, but it’s just as valuable that teammates like Vaulks are aware of the importance of it too.