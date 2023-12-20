16-goal/assist star eyed: Every player linked with Ipswich Town ahead of the January transfer window

Ipswich Town are preparing for an important January transfer window as they look to maintain their push for a shock promotion.

Ipswich Town find themselves 2nd in the Championship table. Kieran McKenna’s side were tipped for success upon their return from League One but few thought they’d reach the heights they have.

Some winter additions will be eyed though, with Alan Nixon reporting on his Patreon a striker signing will be eyed. That might not be the only transfer movement at Portman Road though, with a few players linked ahead of January.

With that said, here are the players linked with Ipswich Town ahead of the transfer window…

Kwame Poku

TEAMtalk claimed in November that Town were among the Championship clubs showing interest in Peterborough United star Kwame Poku. Sunderland, Millwall, Stoke City, West Brom and Bristol City were linked, though the Robins’ rumoured admiration was shut down.

The Ghanaian winger has eight goals and eight assists in 28 games across all competitions this season.

Derry Scherhant

One of the two strikers concretely linked with Ipswich Town ahead of January is German talent Derry Scherhant, who currently plays for Hertha Berlin. There could be competition for him too though, with second-tier rivals Blackburn Rovers and Watford also mentioned in Football Insider‘s report.

Scherhant, 21, has only netted one goal for Hertha Berlin this season. However, he’s been prolific for the youth sides and as a forward who can play across the front three, he could be a lively addition to Kieran McKenna’s ranks.

Jay Stansfield

Last but not least and the most recent linked is Fulham’s Jay Stansfield, who has been impressing with Birmingham City. Local outlet the EADT reported today (Wednesday) that the 20-year-old is among Ipswich Town’s winter targets.

Stansfield is another versatile forward with his best years ahead of him and would be a brilliant addition for the Suffolk outfit. However, his future is firmly in the hands of parent club Fulham.