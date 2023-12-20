‘Don’t know’ – Wigan Athletic man unsure on long-term future with contract up next year

Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson, who is currently on loan at St Johnstone, has refused to be drawn on his long-term future.

Wigan Athletic let the left-back leave on a temporary basis in the last transfer window.

Robinson, 22, has since made 14 appearances in all competitions for St Johnstone this season.

He has had this to say about his plans, as per a report by The Courier: “I don’t look too far ahead. Especially after my injury. You don’t know what is going to happen in a few hours or the next day.

“I’d be open to many things but ultimately I want to concentrate on staying as consistent as possible and trying to get a good result against Rangers. I’m just taking each day as it comes. At the minute, I’m happy doing what I’m doing.

“It’s absolutely not a given to be playing football. Managers change, systems change and form changes. You can be in and out of a team quicker than you think. I’m enjoying it here and the playing is a bonus.”

Wigan Athletic man impressing out on loan

Robinson is out of contract at Wigan at the end of this campaign. He is due to become a free agent next summer if he isn’t handed an extension in the meantime.

The Birkenhead-born man is a former Scotland youth international and has been on the books of the Latics since 2018. Prior to his move, he had a spell in the academy at Wrexham.

Robinson has represented his parent club at various youth levels over recent years and made his senior debut back in 2020 in a league game against Sunderland. He has since made 35 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with a single assist.

The full-back was handed a new two-year contract last summer running until 2024 and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Tranmere Rovers in League Two. However, he only played twice for the Prenton Park outfit due to injury.

He has been more fortunate on the injury front at St Johnstone and seems to be enjoying life above the border. However, he isn’t thinking too much about what lies in store for him down the line.