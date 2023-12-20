Derby County raid: Every player linked with Birmingham City ahead of the January transfer window

Birmingham City will be hoping to make a splash in their first transfer window with Wayne Rooney at the helm.

Birmingham City sit 17th in the Championship table after a poor start to their latest chapter. They had made good strides forward under John Eustace and sat in the play-offs upon his exit and this change in direction with Rooney at the helm has disappointed supporters.

Nevertheless, the aim will be to rise up the Championship over the second half of the division with the help of some new faces at St. Andrew’s.

With that said, here the players linked with Birmingham City ahead of the transfer window…

Max Bird

Many might have predicted Rooney to put his previous Derby County relationships to use at Birmingham City, and that could just be the case. Star central midfielder Bird is one of two influentials Rams players to have been linked with the Blues.

Eiran Cashin

The second Derby County star reported to be a target for Rooney is centre-back Cashin. There will be strong competition for the highly-rated defender’s signature though with West Ham, Burnley and Middlesbrough keen as a winter move beckons for the Irishman.

Bird and Cashin are both out of contract next summer, though there is said to be an extension option for Cashin.

Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Birmingham City are alongside MLS sides in eyeing left-back Ormonde-Ottewill, who now plays in Hungary with Puskas Akademia. The former Arsenal man is another player out of contract at the end of this season.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Beadle

The most recent player to be linked with a move to St. Andrew’s is highly-rated goalkeeper James Beadle. After impressing on loan with Crewe Alexandra in League Two last season, the 19-year-old has stepped up well with League One promotion hopefuls Oxford United.

Sheffield Wednesday are also interested as parent club Brighton & Hove Albion consider moving Beadle up another level this winter.

Musa Drammeh

Last but not least, Birmingham City are said to be alongside Sunderland in eyeing Sevilla’s young striker Drammeh.

TEAMtalk has said both are weighing up winter moves for the youngster amid his impressive form for the Spanish side’s B team. In fact, separate reports from Spain have said Sunderland have already seen a bid turned down for Drammeh.