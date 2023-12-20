‘Decimated’ – Michael Carrick gives worrying update as Middlesbrough injury problems continue

Middlesbrough had Tommy Smith, Lewis O’Brien, Marcus Forss, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree, Hayden Hackney, Paddy McNair, Josh Coburn, Rav van den Berg, Seny Dieng and Sonny Finch all injured going into the game. Their ever-growing injury list only lengthened in midweek.

In their 3-0 victory over Port Vale yesterday evening, a further four players picked up knocks. Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and two of Tuesday’s goalscorers Matt Crooks and Morgan Rogers are all doubts for this weekend’s clash with West Brom.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Boro boss Carrick had his say on the situation, but clarified his priority and main takeaway from the game against Port Vale was their progression through to the final four.

“I thought the boys were fantastic. The squad is decimated and we have more niggles tonight, but it’s all part of the journey,” he said.

“We’re into a semi-final, who’d have thought that? It’s a great thing to look forward to.”

A worrying time

15 players could be out in total, meaning the January transfer window couldn’t have come at a better time. Middlesbrough may need a handful of signings in order to continue to mount a charge on the top six.

Dipping into the free agent market or loan market may be the best option for Carrick’s side, in a bid not to overspend and look for short-term options as opposed to spending big and then struggling to accommodate their current crop as well as new signings when everyone is back fit.

There will also be the option to recall loanees. Goalkeepers Sol Brynn, Zach Hemming or Liam Roberts may be recalled due to both Dieng’s injury and expected call up to AFCON along with Tom Glover’s expected call up for the Asian Cup. Elsewhere, striker Matthew Hoppe has returned from his loan in the MLS and can play from January.